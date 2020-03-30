Experts Insight On Chubb Ins. Reports 2019 Ransomware Attacks Outpacing 2018

In response to findings from insurer Chubb that 2019’s ransomware attacks are already outpacing 2018, cybersecurity experts with diverse backgrounds commented below.

Darren Wray, CTO & Co-founder ,  Guardum
March 30, 2020
Organisations are having to constantly adjust to new threats.
Organisations are having to constantly adjust to new threats. Viral ransomware is a particular nasty approach that has proven successful for a number of groups, this is made all the worse by attackers extracting data to make public. All firms need to be learning from such attacks and taking the risks very seriously, particularly those in high profile sectors such as Insurance companies, which a ....
James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
March 30, 2020
Your security is only as strong as the weakest third party's security program.
Your security is only as strong as the weakest third party's security program. If their security programs are not as robust as the leading organization, they are all susceptible to attack. Organisations not only need to focus their security efforts on their own applications, infrastructure and employees, but also those that interact with their digital supply chain. An organisation with a strong an ....
Shauntinez Jakab, Director of Product Marketing,  Virsec
March 30, 2020
And desperate businesses are often will to pay ransoms, even though this perpetuates the problem.
Ransomware continues to grow unabated because it works. Hackers are increasingly adept at bypassing conventional security tools, and encrypting data for ransom is much easier than trying to steal it. And desperate businesses are often will to pay ransoms, even though this perpetuates the problem. The problem has become so severe that a consortium of global insurers have started recommending specif ....
Gerrit Lansing, Field CTO,  STEALTHbits Technologies
March 30, 2020
As ransomware has evolved it has adopted techniques previously reserved for advanced nation-state actors.
As ransomware has evolved it has adopted techniques previously reserved for advanced nation-state actors. In the last several years, we’ve seen strains of ransomware – for example NotPetya -- leverage stolen credentials and similar techniques to propagate throughout an enterprise network. For many organizations, this means a single compromised user risks the entire network. Adopting strong def ....
Roger Grimes, Data-driven Defence Evangelist ,  KnowBe4
March 30, 2020
Phishing and unpatched software have been responsible for the greatest number of attacks for over three decades.
The vast majority of ransomware attacks are due to one of two things: a phishing email or unpatched software. Phishing is involved in 70% to 90% of all successful breaches and unpatched software is involved for 20% to 40% attacks. Any single other root cause you can think of accounts for less than 1% of the risk. Every other risk added up all together equates to less than 10% of the risk in most o ....
