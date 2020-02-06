Experts Insight On Brazilian Firm Exposes Personal Details Of Thousands Of Soccer Fans

It has been reported that tens of thousands of Brazilian soccer fans have been exposed as a publicly-accessible cloud storage bucket leaked several gigabytes of data with sensitive information stretching back several years. The leaky S3 bucket, investigated exclusively by ZDNet in partnership with Brazilian cybersecurity news website The Hack, was owned by Futebol Card, an online ticketing company that also provides member and loyalty program management systems to a number of major soccer clubs. Personal data belonging to supporters of a number of Brazilian organizations was involved in the incident, but the vast majority of the individuals exposed are fans of São Paulo-based soccer team Palmeiras, one of the country’s most popular and successful Brazilian clubs, with around 18 million supporters nationwide.