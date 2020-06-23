Experts Explain Why The Increase In Online Video Consumption Poses A Risk To The Enterprise

215 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

As Brits spend more time at home and streaming entertainment amid orders to stay in, McAfee conducted research to identify which popular movies and TV shows available on-demand today pose the highest risk to individuals when being searched for online –especially when they’re on the hunt for “free” content to watch. Given the blurring of boundaries between the office and the home, cyber threats hidden with unofficial or pirate websites now pose a potential risk to the enterprise – with smaller business often relying on staff working on their own personal devices or bigger businesses finding employees using their work devices at home for non-work activity.

McAfee’s analysis of more than 100 of the UK’s most talked about entertainment titles has identified a “Top 10 Web Risk List” for television and film. Ranked in order of web search risk (from highest to lowest) as identified by McAfee’s Web Advisor platform, Homeland and Swingers took the top spot in their respective categories.

Top 10 Most Targeted TV Shows – UK                                       Top 10 Most Targeted Movies – UK                                       
1.     Homeland 1.     Swingers
2.     Brooklyn Nine-Nine 2.     Step Brothers
3.     Criminal 3.     Black Panther
4.     Jane the Virgin 4.     Lost Girls
5.     Elite 5.     Zombieland
6.     Doctor Who 6.     Lion
7.     Altered Carbon 7.     Aeronauts
8.     Good Girls 8.     Kingsman: The Secret Service
9.     Big Mouth 9.     Uncut Gems
10.  Merlin 10.  IT
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jesus Sanchez-Aguilera Garcia, Head of EMEA Consumer ,  McAfee
June 23, 2020
It’s important that consumers stay alert while online and avoid malicious websites that have the potential to cause harm.
With consumers looking to stay entertained while they’re encouraged to stay at home during lockdown, online activity is on the rise and so is cybercrime. It’s no secret that online criminals attempt to use the allure of popular TV shows and movies to trick unsuspecting consumers into visiting malicious websites that can be used to install malware or steal personal or financial information and ....
[Read More >>]
Raj Samani, Chief Scientist and Fellow ,  McAfee
June 23, 2020
Organisations must continue cybersecurity training when employees are working remotely to build up a strong security culture.
The almost overnight shift to remote working has led to a whole new set of challenges for already stretched security teams. One of these is the blurring of lines between personal and work devices. Many smaller businesses are now relying on staff working on their own personal devices while larger organisations might find their employees using work devices at home for more than work – whether that ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article