Experts Explain Why The Increase In Online Video Consumption Poses A Risk To The Enterprise

As Brits spend more time at home and streaming entertainment amid orders to stay in, McAfee conducted research to identify which popular movies and TV shows available on-demand today pose the highest risk to individuals when being searched for online –especially when they’re on the hunt for “free” content to watch. Given the blurring of boundaries between the office and the home, cyber threats hidden with unofficial or pirate websites now pose a potential risk to the enterprise – with smaller business often relying on staff working on their own personal devices or bigger businesses finding employees using their work devices at home for non-work activity.

McAfee’s analysis of more than 100 of the UK’s most talked about entertainment titles has identified a “Top 10 Web Risk List” for television and film. Ranked in order of web search risk (from highest to lowest) as identified by McAfee’s Web Advisor platform, Homeland and Swingers took the top spot in their respective categories.