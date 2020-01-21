Experts Comments On Two-factor Authentication Obsolete In The Face Of SIM Swapping Attacks

In a blog post, security researchers said that many mobile operators aren’t asking the difficult security questions to ensure the caller is the legitimate mobile phone user.

Researchers pointed to a particular Princeton study, where researchers made around 50 attempts across five North American prepaid telecom companies to see if they could successfully port a stolen number (their own) to a SIM card.

The research showed that in most cases a threat actor only needs to answer one question right when questioned by their customer service representative reset the password on the account and port the number over.