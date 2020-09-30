Experts Comments On Kylie’s Cosmetics Security Incident

228 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

The Kylie’s Cosmetics has issued a statement to customers in relation to a security incident involving its eCommerce platform, Shopify.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
September 30, 2020
Some of the biggest threats come from physical access to a network, which can be extremely difficult to protect against.
Some of the biggest threats come from physical access to a network, which can be extremely difficult to protect against. Employees with both knowledge and access can be extremely damaging and can create more problems than external attacks, which highlights the importance of limiting user privileges where possible. Insider threats are a constant risk which businesses have always had to take a cha ....
[Read More >>]
Francis Gaffney, Director of Threat Intelligence,  Mimecast
September 30, 2020
These need to change to prevent further successful attacks such as this one, that can have reputational damage for any company.
This breach appears to be the result of a possible malicious insider threat, with rogue/naïve employees allegedly stealing data from within. This kind of breach is actually more common than one might expect. Organisations, understandably, invest a lot of resources to stop hackers from outside their organisation from breaching security defences, but most have little protection against an insider t ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article