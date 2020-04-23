Experts Comments On iPhone’s Could Be Vulnerable To Email Software Hack

The Wall Street Journal has reported that sophisticated hackers may be attacking Apple Inc. iPhones by exploiting a previously unknown flaw in the smartphone’s email software.

ZecOps announced today that a few of its customers were targeted with two zero-day exploits for iOS last year. One of the vulnerabilities showed that it can be triggered remotely and another one requires an additional vulnerability to trigger it remotely.

Researchers said the vulnerabilities are widely exploited in the wild in targeted attacks by an advanced threat operator(s) to target executive management across multiple industries.