Experts Comments On European Commission Considers Temporary Facial Recognition Ban

In response to reports the European Commission is considering a temporary facial recognition ban in a new AI white paper, security experts commented below on this temporary ban if approved.

James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
January 20, 2020
Facial recognition needs to have strong regulations, especially related to accuracy.
Facial recognition partnered with AI can lead to issues where people are falsely identified and could potentially be wrongly imprisoned. Facial recognition needs to have strong regulations, especially related to accuracy. It's recommended that this commission hit the pause button so technology can be improved further, as it will be greatly utilized in the next several years. A lot of times, we
[Read More >>]
Josh Bohls, Founder,  Inkscreen
January 20, 2020
A customer walking into a store or train station is already being filmed without their consent (GPDR).
I don't see how this technology can be stopped, even temporarily. A business or government entity have long held the right to deploy video security cameras in their facilities. A customer walking into a store or train station is already being filmed without their consent (GPDR). A sign could be required stating "this facility is under video surveillance and you could be identified by facial recogn
[Read More >>]

