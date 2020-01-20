Experts Comments On European Commission Considers Temporary Facial Recognition Ban

In response to reports the European Commission is considering a temporary facial recognition ban in a new AI white paper, security experts commented below on this temporary ban if approved.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Josh Bohls, Founder, Inkscreen
January 20, 2020
A customer walking into a store or train station is already being filmed without their consent (GPDR).
I don't see how this technology can be stopped, even temporarily. A business or government entity have long held the right to deploy video security cameras in their facilities. A customer walking into a store or train station is already being filmed without their consent (GPDR). A sign could be required stating "this facility is under video surveillance and you could be identified by facial recogn ....I don't see how this technology can be stopped, even temporarily. A business or government entity have long held the right to deploy video security cameras in their facilities. A customer walking into a store or train station is already being filmed without their consent (GPDR). A sign could be required stating "this facility is under video surveillance and you could be identified by facial recognition technology" so there might be notification, but not consent. I believe the only government intervention in this technology should be signage/notification, regulations on how the operators use the information, and regulations on processing/storage safeguards. It is far too late to attempt to stop it's general use.
