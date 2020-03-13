Experts Comments On Cyberspace Solarium Commission Report – US At Risk Of A “Catastrophic cyber-attack”

The US is at risk of a “catastrophic cyber attack” and the government needs to adopt sweeping structural changes to address cybersecurity challenges, according to a report from the US Cyberspace Solarium Commission following a year-long investigation.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Marty Edwards, VP of OT security ,  Tenable
March 13, 2020
We would be well served to leverage the knowledge of the National Laboratories in this effort.
With cybercriminals beginning to pivot their ransomware operations towards critical national infrastructures, including industrial control systems and operational technology, initiatives outlined here are imperative to our global economy. In my prior role as Director of the ICS-CERT at the Department of Homeland Security, we often struggled with interagency cooperation and I am pleased to see s ....
Richard Bejtlich , Principal Security Strategist,  Corelight
March 13, 2020
The new report integrates these recommendations, but it remains to be seen if anything changes in the federal government.
While this is yet another in a long line of reports projecting digital disaster, I was pleased to see an emphasis on incident detection and response via threat hunting as one of the more prominent recommendations. I began arguing in 2007, before 'threat hunting' was a defined term, that federal security teams should be 'projecting friendly forces' on their networks, assuming that they were already ....
Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer,  Cybereason
March 13, 2020
On the contrary, it’s time to allow people to focus on cyber and get ruthlessly efficient.
Most of what we do as humans is on autopilot, saving precious computing resources in our minds for new challenges. This means that hacks and con men can often blend into the background, and to some degree suddenly having America or the world working from home has several implications. First, it is exhausting to have to learn new patterns. Second, changes in how we work and live are always opportun ....
Simon King, Vice President of Solutions,  The Synopsys Software Integrity Group
March 13, 2020
Organisations shouldn't wait for the government to make recommendations.
As more and more systems are put online the risk to our infrastructure inherently increases. The problem is that there are so few resources to help mitigate threats and that's only going to get worse. Organisations shouldn't wait for the government to make recommendations. There are a series of steps they can take to get on the right track. First, if they don't have a strong security team they sho ....
Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist,  Synopsys CyRC
March 13, 2020
The US Cyberspace Solarium Commission highlights the unfortunate reality of current cybersecurity practices.
The US Cyberspace Solarium Commission highlights the unfortunate reality of current cybersecurity practices – the attackers define the rules and defenders must react. It also recognises that from an attacker’s perspective collateral damage often doesn’t matter. While increased investment in CISA is a prudent activity, addressing cybersecurity threats requires a level of agility that bureauc ....
Saryu Nayyar, CEO,  Gurucul
March 13, 2020
Organizations should be heavily investing in modern cybersecurity technology with machine learning algorithms.
This new report from The Cyberspace Solarium Commission comes as a stark reminder about the increasing threats within the cybersecurity landscape. Highlighting that the US is currently “dangerously insecure in cyber" it makes a wide range of recommendations about how to protect American cyberspace through recruiting, developing and retaining a strong cyber workforce. It is a positive step that ....
