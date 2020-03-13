Experts Comments On Cyberspace Solarium Commission Report – US At Risk Of A “Catastrophic cyber-attack”

The US is at risk of a “catastrophic cyber attack” and the government needs to adopt sweeping structural changes to address cybersecurity challenges, according to a report from the US Cyberspace Solarium Commission following a year-long investigation.
“Our country is at risk, not only from a catastrophic cyberattack but from millions of daily intrusions, disrupting everything from financial transactions to the inner workings of our electoral system.” You can read the CSC’s full report here: https://t.co/zFmcBjJtG9
