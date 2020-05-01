Experts Comments On Bugs In WordPress plugins LearnPress, LearnDash, And LifterLMS For Online Courses Let Students Cheat

Researchers disclosed critical-severity flaws in three popular WordPress plugins used widely by colleges and universities. It was discovered that the flaws could be used to steal personal information (including names, emails, usernames, passwords), modify payment schemes, change grades, forge certificates or access tests in advance. These plugins LearnPress, LearnDash , and LifterLMS are together have been installed on more than 130,000 school websites as part of their learning management systems, including the University of Florida, University of Michigan and University of Washington.