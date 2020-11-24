Expert Comments

Experts Commenting On Hacker Posts Exploits For Over 49,000 Vulnerable Fortinet VPNs

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

It was reported today that a hacker has posted a list of one-line exploits to steal VPN credentials from almost 50,000 Fortinet VPN devices. Present on the list of vulnerable targets are domains belonging to high street banks and government organizations from around the world.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
David Kennefick
November 24, 2020
Solutions Architect
Edgescan
Organisation need to implement and enforce strong patching policies.
This vulnerability has been a known issue for nearly two years now. The list that this hacker has posted is not exhaustive, there may be many more organisations that have the same issues that are not included in the exploit dump. This year, ransomware has been rampant all over the globe, and this exploit is just another way for attackers to deliver their payloads. This is a one-line exploit, whic.....Read More
This vulnerability has been a known issue for nearly two years now. The list that this hacker has posted is not exhaustive, there may be many more organisations that have the same issues that are not included in the exploit dump. This year, ransomware has been rampant all over the globe, and this exploit is just another way for attackers to deliver their payloads. This is a one-line exploit, which means the attack is fairly simple to run, and any susceptible systems should be addressed, patched or taken offline immediately. Organisation need to implement and enforce strong patching policies. This needs to be coupled with strong asset management so it is understood exactly what needs to be patched and where the technology resides.  Read Less

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Experts Insight On User Data Of Event Management App Peatix...

Experts Advise To Security Leaders For Computer Security Day –...

CEO Reaction On Hackers Trick GoDaddy Employees Into Helping Cyberattacks

Hoard Of Spotify User Data Exposed By Hackers’ Careless Security...

Security Expert Reaction On Ticktok Patches Reflected XSS Bug That...

Experts Insight On Android Users Could Spy On Others Using...

Experts Reaction On Verizon Cyber-Espionage Report

Latest Microsoft MFA Advice Is Not Enough To Protect Organisations

CEO Reacted On Europol Reveals That Criminals Are Using Ai...

Expert Insights: Faith App Pray.com Exposes Millions Through Cloud Misconfiguration

Join the discussion with expert(s)

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.