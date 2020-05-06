Experts Commentary On GoDaddy Informs Customers Of Data Breach From October

It has been reported that GoDaddy suffered a data breach in October and has notified the Californian authorities, stating that an unauthorised individual was able to access SSH accounts used in its hosting environment.

“We have no evidence that any files were added or modified on your account,” the company said while omitting evidence that files could have been viewed and infiltrated. “The unauthorized individual has been blocked from our systems, and we continue to investigate potential impact across our environment.”

GoDaddy said the breach did not impact the “main GoDaddy.com customer account” and that any information within that account was not accessed. The company said it has reset passwords and would provide impacted customers with a year of its website security and malware removal service for free.