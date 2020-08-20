Experts Commentary: 235 Million Instagram, TikTok And YouTube User Profiles Exposed In Massive Data Leak

The security research team at Comparitech today disclosed how an unsecured database left almost 235 million Instagram, TikTok and YouTube user profiles exposed online in what can only be described as a massive data leak. The data was spread across several datasets; the most significant being two coming in at just under 100 million each and containing profile records apparently scraped from Instagram. The third-largest was a dataset of some 42 million TikTok users, followed by just under 4 million YouTube user profiles. There is no confirmed source for this leaked data at the moment, but researchers suggest that the evidence pointed to a company called Deep Social that was banned by both Facebook and Instagram in 2018 after scraping user profile data.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Saryu Nayyar, CEO,  Gurucul
August 20, 2020
The challenge for users is how to balance usability with security.
The challenge for users is how to balance usability with security.
[Read More >>]
Chris Clements, VP,  Cerberus Sentinel
August 20, 2020
The massive byzantine sharing between platforms, advertisers, and data brokers combined with relatively weak privacy regulation.
These days it’s near impossible to know whose hands your online data ends up in. A sea of data brokers and advertising companies obtain data in direct and indirect ways from almost every company you interact with online: social media platforms, merchants, news and entertainment sites, it’s practically everyone. In this instance it appears the information was all “public”, but it’ still n ....
[Read More >>]
Mark Bower, Senior Vice President ,  comforte AG
August 20, 2020
Breaches like this fuel the attacks to people that open more doors to much more valuable data.
Breaches like this fuel the attacks to people that open more doors to much more valuable data. Given the prevalence of work-from-home right now, its not surprising to see data like this circulating. Specific personal data enables more effective spearphishing to attack an enterprise with higher risk, higher value data. The bottom line here is enterprises need to be both protecting their own persona ....
[Read More >>]
Chris DeRamus , VP of Technology Cloud Security Practice,  Rapid7
August 20, 2020
This incident further underscores the importance of investing in automated cloud security solutions.
TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are three of the most popular social media sites servicing around 3.8 billion users total, and are therefore entrusted with a massive trove of user data. While most of the user data in this leak was publicly available on user profiles, the risk of phishing is amplified due to the large accumulation of user data collected in the exposed databases. 235 million social m ....
[Read More >>]

