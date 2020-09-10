Experts Comment On Survey That 94% Of IT Professionals Have Experienced A Data Breach And Worry About Insider Threats More Than External Attacks

A survey of 500 IT professionals by Exonar found that 94% of respondents have experienced a data breach, and 79% were worried their organisation could be next. In terms of what is causing the breaches, 40% of respondents to the Exonar survey said accidental employee incidents were to blame, compared to 21% who said it is external attackers.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Katie Nickels, Director of Threat Intelligence , Red Canary
September 10, 2020
Organizations should consider how their insider threat and external threat components work together.
Many IT professionals tend to be negative because they face an overwhelming number of threats and challenges, and it can be daunting. Our jobs are difficult. One way to interpret this statistic is from a place of worry or fear, but I view it from a perspective of being realistic. This statistic could be considered a positive because it means that many organizations realize they are likely to be br ....Many IT professionals tend to be negative because they face an overwhelming number of threats and challenges, and it can be daunting. Our jobs are difficult. One way to interpret this statistic is from a place of worry or fear, but I view it from a perspective of being realistic. This statistic could be considered a positive because it means that many organizations realize they are likely to be breached and they need to prepare. No organization is unhackable, so it’s important to realize this and try to anticipate how breaches could occur. Another important aspect of considering a data breach is that breaches are not all created equal. Security professionals should shift their perspective to focus on trying to both prevent breaches as well as remediate them as soon as possible. There is a big difference between a breach where a user clicked on an attachment and macros were blocked versus a months-long breach where sensitive data was exfiltrated. Creating a defense-in-depth strategy can help ensure that when organizations are inevitably breached, they can detect and respond quickly to limit damage. While external threats should be and are still a high concern, some people may fear insider threats more because of the pervasive access they have as well as the fact that some IT professionals do not consider them. I think professionals realize that external attackers remain a threat, but it is a good sign that they are also considering insider threats as part of a holistic look at their threat models. Recent news such as the insider-enabled Tesla ransomware attempt shows us that insider threats should be taken seriously. Organizations should consider how their insider threat and external threat components work together. In some organizations, insider threat teams may focus more on misuse of company assets, but they should ideally be incorporated into the overall cybersecurity strategy and operations of an organization. Security leaders should consider evaluating how their insider and external threat teams cooperate and share information. On a more specific level, practicing the principle of least privilege can go a long way toward limiting the impact of an insider threat.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
Chad Anderson, Research Engineer , DomainTools
September 10, 2020
Breaches happen and defensive work is by its very nature a largely reactive job.
The reason for constant defender negativity lies in the maxim that every blue teamer is aware of: we have to be right every time while the attackers only need to be right once. Breaches happen and defensive work is by its very nature a largely reactive job. That cynicism is what happens after years of responding to something as unavoidable as gravity. Defenders worry most about insider threats be ....The reason for constant defender negativity lies in the maxim that every blue teamer is aware of: we have to be right every time while the attackers only need to be right once. Breaches happen and defensive work is by its very nature a largely reactive job. That cynicism is what happens after years of responding to something as unavoidable as gravity. Defenders worry most about insider threats because so many companies build this hard outer layer then have complete trust for employees inside. They have access to all of the data, networks, and information that attackers want to get a hold of and so continue to be a target. As we've seen with the recent foiled Tesla ransomware attempt, threat actors are now bribing with upwards of a million dollars to sway an employee. That's a hard threat to combat as you can do everything in your power to defend your network, but it just takes one employee to circumvent all of those defenses. Even with a zero trust model insider threats remain the most dangerous ones for security teams.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]