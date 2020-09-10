Experts Comment On Survey That 94% Of IT Professionals Have Experienced A Data Breach And Worry About Insider Threats More Than External Attacks

A survey of 500 IT professionals by Exonar found that 94% of respondents have experienced a data breach, and 79% were worried their organisation could be next. In terms of what is causing the breaches, 40% of respondents to the Exonar survey said accidental employee incidents were to blame, compared to 21% who said it is external attackers.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Hank Schless, Senior Manager, Security Solutions ,  Lookout
September 10, 2020
Threat actors go after people where they’re most vulnerable, and these days that’s on mobile devices.
A big part of this is probably because most organizations know they don't have the best security tools covering all potential entry points. 1. This is likely a result of organisations deploying security to just check off boxes on their to-do lists. Now, attackers are far more sophisticated and exploit any potential vulnerability they can find. 2. One of the biggest issues is endpoints such ....
[Read More >>]
Katie Nickels, Director of Threat Intelligence ,  Red Canary
September 10, 2020
Organizations should consider how their insider threat and external threat components work together.
Many IT professionals tend to be negative because they face an overwhelming number of threats and challenges, and it can be daunting. Our jobs are difficult. One way to interpret this statistic is from a place of worry or fear, but I view it from a perspective of being realistic. This statistic could be considered a positive because it means that many organizations realize they are likely to be br ....
[Read More >>]
Chad Anderson, Research Engineer ,  DomainTools
September 10, 2020
Breaches happen and defensive work is by its very nature a largely reactive job.
The reason for constant defender negativity lies in the maxim that every blue teamer is aware of: we have to be right every time while the attackers only need to be right once. Breaches happen and defensive work is by its very nature a largely reactive job. That cynicism is what happens after years of responding to something as unavoidable as gravity. Defenders worry most about insider threats be ....
[Read More >>]

