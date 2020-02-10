Experts Analysis Of Backdoor Campaign Targetting US Financial Sector

In response to reports indicating the financial services sector in the U.S was hit by cyber attacks last month through a Minebridge backdoor, experts provide an analysis below.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Roger Grimes, Data-driven Defence Evangelist , KnowBe4
February 10, 2020
There are some efforts like the UN Convention on Cybercrime which are attempting to get more international cooperation.
It’s no surprise that most of these attacks are coming from social engineering attacks. Seventy to ninety percent of all malicious data breaches occur because of social engineering. The most popular attack method for 3 decades remains the most popular attack method. What is changing is the sophistication of the attacks and the sheer criminality. These are full-time professionals working in compa ....It’s no surprise that most of these attacks are coming from social engineering attacks. Seventy to ninety percent of all malicious data breaches occur because of social engineering. The most popular attack method for 3 decades remains the most popular attack method. What is changing is the sophistication of the attacks and the sheer criminality. These are full-time professionals working in companies and gangs, with different people with different types of expertise and experience. They often work 9 to 5, get vacation pay, and have to deal with HR issues, just like regular companies. But they are often located across international jurisdictions and so arrests and convictions are fairly rare. There are some efforts like the UN Convention on Cybercrime which are attempting to get more international cooperation, but so far they have been doomed to each nation’s self-interests and politics. For now it looks like the only way to fight these types of attacks is a combination of the best technical controls (e.g. firewalls, anti-malware software, intrusion detection systems, content filtering, etc.) and security awareness training you can afford. No matter what technical controls you put in place there are going to be things, which are increasingly looking more and more sophisticated and realistic, that get by. And when they do, you need your employees to be aware of the different types of threats and tactics those bad things try and how to treat and handle.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
If you are an expert on this topic:
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
[Read More >>]