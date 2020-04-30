Experts Advise On The Rise Of Social Media Scammers & Identity Theft

Which? Money’s investigation today found a rise in social media scammers and identity theft online – and put the onus on social media platforms to stop them.

This follows the Centre for the Analysis of Social Media at Demos last week advising verifying the identities of every social media user to fight trolls and fake news. Mitek, experts in identity verification, believe this approach could also stop rising social media fraud and identity theft.

In the below comment Joe outlines how this might take shape, how it would impact consumers, and whether platforms or an independent body are best placed to solve the problem.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Joe Bloemendaal, Head of Strategy,  Mitek
April 30, 2020
This would be a major step in reducing the threat of fraud online, and stamping out scammers for good.
Social media platforms are a hotbed for fraudsters. Scam accounts advertising stolen identities and people’s personal details are running rampant on our social media feeds. This threat needs to be stamped out. Just last week, the Centre for the Analysis of Social Media at Demos suggested that we should verify the identities of every social media user in the UK. If social media platforms veri ....
