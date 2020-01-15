Experts Advise On Microsoft Issues Patch To Fix Severe Vulnerability Discovered In Windows

Brian Krebs posted a story last night about an emergency patch Microsoft sent to government agencies, branches of the US military and other organisations responsible for managing internet infrastructure. The vulnerability in question resides in a Windows component known as crypt32.dll, a Windows module that Microsoft says handles “certificate and cryptographic messaging functions in the CryptoAPI.” The Microsoft CryptoAPI provides services that enable developers to secure Windows-based applications using cryptography, and includes functionality for encrypting and decrypting data using digital certificates.

A critical vulnerability in this Windows component could have wide-ranging security implications for a number of important Windows functions, including authentication on Windows desktops and servers, the protection of sensitive data handled by Microsoft’s Internet Explorer/Edge browsers, as well as a number of third-party applications and tools.