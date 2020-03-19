Experts Advise On Commercial Password Managers Vulnerable To Attack By Fake Apps

It has been reported that researchers at the University of York have shown that some commercial password managers (depending on the version) may not be a watertight way to ensure cybersecurity. After creating a malicious app to impersonate a legitimate Google app, they were able to fool two out of five of the password managers they tested into giving away a password. The research team found that some of the password managers used weak criteria for identifying an app and which username and password to suggest for autofill. This weakness allowed the researchers to impersonate a legitimate app simply by creating a rogue app with an identical name.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Robert Capps, VP ,  NuData Security
March 19, 2020
Luckily, companies are moving away from using only a username and password for authentication.
Security research like this, that finds potential vulnerabilities, is critical to making businesses and consumers safer by allowing potential weaknesses to be addressed in a responsible way, before they can be exploited. It’s good to keep in mind that password managers are still the best way to manage passwords so that consumers always have a different, strong password, for each account. As cybe ....
