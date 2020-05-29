Expert Reactions On iOS Mail Has ‘Critical’ Security Flaws

As reported by TechRadar, Germany’s federal cybersecurity agency has issued a warning urging all iOS users to install Apple’s latest security updates which patch two zero-click security vulnerabilities that impact the company’s default email app.

The vulnerabilities were first discovered by the US-based security firm ZecOps which found that they were being actively exploited in attacks targeting iOS users since at least January of 2018. Apple has acknowledged the security flaws though the company says it has found “no evidence they were used against customers”.