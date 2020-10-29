Expert Reaction On Zoom End-to-end Encryption

Following the news that Zoom is rolling out end-to-end encryption for users globally, Cybersecurity expert has provided the below comment.

Tod Beardsley, Research Director,  Rapid7
October 29, 2020
I'm happy to see that Zoom has started its rollout of sensible end-to-end encryption.
I'm happy to see that Zoom has started its rollout of sensible end-to-end encryption. Implementing E2EE takes a ton of work, and while the vast majority of users won't notice the change, it's great to know that Zoom employs the most current encryption standards as basic, easy-to-use functionality. That said, people like journalists and whistle-blowers should make sure they and their co-Zoomers are ....
