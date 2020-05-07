Expert Reaction On Wii, N64, And GameCube Source Codes Leak Online

94 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Security Boulevard reported that a massive data leak is hitting Nintendo as source code, demos, videos and other content for Wii, N64 and GameCube become available online, following the publishing of a steady stream of information on 4Chan in the past few weeks.

The first information about a possible Nintendo data leak appeared on Dexerto, with reports of canceled games named “Pokemon Pink.” The source code was published on 4Chan, and it seemed to be the entire extent of the breach.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
David Kennefick, Product Architect,  edgescan
May 07, 2020
While they may not be linked, it is not inconceivable to consider that these are related.
This has been a rough few month for Nintendo. On the 24th of April they acknowledged a breach of up to 160,000 of their Nintendo Network IDs, this has lead to them removing some functionality related to authentication. While they may not be linked, it is not inconceivable to consider that these are related. This may be as simple as some of the compromised accounts belonged to Nintendo staff, and ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article