Expert Reaction On Wii, N64, And GameCube Source Codes Leak Online

Security Boulevard reported that a massive data leak is hitting Nintendo as source code, demos, videos and other content for Wii, N64 and GameCube become available online, following the publishing of a steady stream of information on 4Chan in the past few weeks.

The first information about a possible Nintendo data leak appeared on Dexerto, with reports of canceled games named “Pokemon Pink.” The source code was published on 4Chan, and it seemed to be the entire extent of the breach.