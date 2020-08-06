Expert Reaction On US govt exposing Chinese espionage malware

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released information on malware variants referred to as TAIDOOR used by the Chinese government-sponsored hackers targeting government agencies and other cooperations. Cybersecurity experts commented below.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer, Cybereason
August 06, 2020
In any other theater besides cyber, they would be a clear act of war and subject to diplomatic, economic, and potentially military reprisals.
The newest revelations regarding China's repeated attempts to steal IP from U.S. based public and private organisations will result in a strong denial of involvement, as their talking points always include something about how shocked they are and that as a nation aren't involved in espionage or nation-state hacking. In reality, it's a game of 'Xi said,' 'she said' with China looking to distance it ....The newest revelations regarding China's repeated attempts to steal IP from U.S. based public and private organisations will result in a strong denial of involvement, as their talking points always include something about how shocked they are and that as a nation aren't involved in espionage or nation-state hacking. In reality, it's a game of 'Xi said,' 'she said' with China looking to distance itself from damning evidence, while at the same they ramping up their efforts to embarrass the U.S. by hacking into networks and stealing gov't secrets, manufacturing designs, research statistics, and patent-pending vaccines and anything else not kept away from their snooping eyes. In addition, cyber-attacks in a time of pandemic on government entities, healthcare companies, and research infrastructure are diabolical. In any other theater besides cyber, they would be a clear act of war and subject to diplomatic, economic, and potentially military reprisals. Some nation-states are treating the COVID crisis as a continuation of the age-old game of tit-for-tat, and it’s shameful.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]