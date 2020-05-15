Expert Reaction On UK urgently needs cybersecurity centre to protect autonomous cars from hackers

It has been reported that the UK “urgently needs” a transport cybersecurity program if it hopes to safely introduce connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) to the roads, according to the leaders of a pioneering project. The ResiCAV project investigated how CAVs and their associated infrastructure can develop “real-time responsiveness” to cybersecurity threats. Potential threats include cyber attacks against cars’ perception sensors, which could trick vehicles into ‘seeing’ something that is not there – or not seeing something that is. Hackers might also try to manipulate vehicles through data connections and ‘shared information protocols’, such as vehicle-to-vehicle, or vehicle-to-everything.