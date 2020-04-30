Expert Reaction On Two Usenet Providers Blame Data Breaches On Partner Company

Two companies that provide Usenet services have disclosed security breaches today. The two companies, UseNeXT and Usenet.nl, blamed the breaches on “a security vulnerability at a partner company. “Neither UseNeXT nor Usenet.nl have named the third-party company whose software enabled the intrusion. It is unclear if this is referring to a Usenet desktop client or a server-side service. Both Usenet providers have now shut down their websites to investigate the breach.