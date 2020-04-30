Expert Reaction On Two Usenet Providers Blame Data Breaches On Partner Company

396 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Two companies that provide Usenet services have disclosed security breaches today. The two companies, UseNeXT and Usenet.nl, blamed the breaches on “a security vulnerability at a partner company. “Neither UseNeXT nor Usenet.nl have named the third-party company whose software enabled the intrusion. It is unclear if this is referring to a Usenet desktop client or a server-side service. Both Usenet providers have now shut down their websites to investigate the breach.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jamie Akhtar, CEO and Co-founder,  CyberSmart
April 30, 2020
This breach really highlights the knock-on effects of poor cybersecurity. Companies do not exist on their own.
This breach really highlights the knock-on effects of poor cybersecurity. Companies do not exist on their own. They are part of a network of suppliers, customers, and individual employees. When one organisation, even a small one, fails to take their security seriously it can have implications for the entire supply chain. Luckily, basic cyber hygiene like keeping software up to date and having secu ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article