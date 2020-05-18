Expert Reaction On Supercomputers Across Europe Infected with Cryptomining Malware

Multiple supercomputers across Europe have been infected with cryptocurrency mining malware and have shut down to investigate the intrusions, according to ZDNet. Security incidents have been reported in the UK, Germany, and Switzerland, while a similar intrusion is rumoured to have also happened at a high-performance computing centre located in Spain. The first report of an attack came to light last Monday from the University of Edinburgh, which runs the ARCHER supercomputer. The organization reported “security exploitation on the ARCHER login nodes,” shut down the ARCHER system to investigate, and reset SSH passwords to prevent further intrusions.