Expert Reaction On Spotify Not Working As iPhone Users Complain The App Crashes Immediately Upon Opening

It has been reported that Spotify has stopped working properly, according to users. A strange bug appears to make the iPhone version of the app crash as soon as it is opened. Spotify does not appear to have pushed out a new update to the app. Instead, the issue appears to be a consequence of problems with Facebook’s developers tools. The same issue has led to problems at a wide variety of apps. There appears to be no simple fix for the issue. Deleting and re-installing the app, for instance, does not solve the problem.