Expert Reaction On Spotify Not Working As iPhone Users Complain The App Crashes Immediately Upon Opening

Spotify Not Working As iPhone Users Complain The App Crashes Immediately Upon Opening

It has been reported that Spotify has stopped working properly, according to users. A strange bug appears to make the iPhone version of the app crash as soon as it is opened. Spotify does not appear to have pushed out a new update to the app. Instead, the issue appears to be a consequence of problems with Facebook’s developers tools. The same issue has led to problems at a wide variety of apps. There appears to be no simple fix for the issue. Deleting and re-installing the app, for instance, does not solve the problem.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist,  Synopsys CyRC
July 13, 2020
This of course can lead to some serious problems if the API needs to change due to security issues, or becomes unavailable for any number of reasons.
Modern applications are a combination of proprietary code, open source software and increasingly third-party APIs. Throw in some configuration settings, and you have an application. Those third-party APIs often do very important things for the application, such as supporting a social media authentication token. Most of the time this is a good thing since it allows the application developers to foc ....
