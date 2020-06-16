Expert Reaction On Severe Risk As Amnesty Calls Out Countries With ‘Most Dangerous’ Contact Tracing Apps

Norway, Bahrain, and Kuwait are amongst the “most dangerous” for privacy in their deployment of COVID-19 contact tracing apps, as they track their citizens’ locations on a live or near real-time basis. These apps adopt an “invasive centralised approach” and pose a “great threat to privacy”, according to an Amnesty International study.

The group’s research, however, does not include countries in Asia or the US. Conducted by Amnesty’s Security Lab, the study assessed contact tracing apps from Europe, Middle East, and North Africa, and included detailed technical analyses of 11 apps in Algeria, Bahrain, France, Iceland, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, Norway, Qatar, Tunisia, and United Arab Emirates, it said in a statement Tuesday.

Hugo Van den Toorn, Manager, Offensive Security ,  Outpost24
June 16, 2020
The issue we see here is a traditional dilemma between the speed at which an app must be developed and how well the apps are securely designed.
Although the benefits of such apps are evident, the process of gathering the contact information is prone to collecting sensitive information. This, in turn, makes the nature of these apps potentially intrusive towards the user’s privacy and securing the sensitive (health) data. The issue we see here is a traditional dilemma between the speed at which an app must be developed and how well the ap ....
