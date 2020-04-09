Expert Reaction On Researchers Find Fraud Increasing

According to Javelin’s 2020 Identity Fraud Report, financial institutions’ methods to identify and respond to fraud are no match for criminals’ high-tech schemes to hijack consumer accounts. Fraud losses grew 13 percent in 2019 to $16.9 billion even as instances of fraud fell from 14.4 million in 2018 to 13 million in 2019, which resulted in consumers facing $3.5 billion in out-of-pocket costs last year as criminals shifted their focus from card fraud to opening and taking over accounts.

PerimeterX researchers are finding similar attacks in related industries.