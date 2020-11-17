Expert Reaction On Research Reveals 4.5 Million Electronic Devices Handed Back To Employers As Staff Are Made Redundant Or Furloughed

Please see below a press release from the IT company DSA Connect, on new research revealing that some 4.5 million electronic devices have been handed back to employers as people have been made redundant.

Its research reveals that of those people who have been made redundant or furloughed since the COVID-19 crisis started, 26% have had to give back electronic devices to work. In 50% of cases, they said that these devices had personal information on them including their bank and credit card details, personal passwords, and photos.

With England in a new lockdown and more staff being furloughed or made redundant, the number of devices returned to employers is set to increase further.

Experts Comments