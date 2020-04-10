Expert Reaction On Phishing Scammers Have Started To Impersonate President Trump And Vice President Mike Pence

According to reports, phishing scammers have started to impersonate President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in emails that distribute malware or perform extortion scams. In phishing emails discovered by email security firm Inky, threat actors try to impersonate the White House who is sending out Coronavirus guidelines on behalf of President Trump.

These emails state they are the latest “Coronavirus Guidelines for America” and prompt the recipient to click on a link to download a document. When the user clicks on the link they will be brought to a web page that impersonates the White house and contains a link to “Download and read the full document”. This link, though, would download a malicious Word document that prompts the user to ‘Enable Editing’ and ‘Enable Content’ to view it. Once a user enables content, malicious macros will launch that install malware onto the recipient’s computer.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Ilia Kolochenko, Founder and CEO,  ImmuniWeb
April 10, 2020
Organizations should ensure clear communications with their employees and stakeholders.
Mushrooming phishing attacks are now fairly trivial to launch as they do not require any in-depth technical knowledge, even for large-scale campaigns. One can easily find (re)sellers of spam botnets and related cybercrime-as-a-service offerings that rapidly deliver fake news, malware or other sophisticated data-theft campaigns, which could end up paying several hundreds of dollars. Exacerbated by ....
Jonathan Knudsen, Senior Security Strategist ,  Synopsys
April 10, 2020
Verify information independently if at all possible.
Any crisis attracts scoundrels who will not hesitate to kick you when you’re down. Recent phishing emails impersonating the White House are a case in point. Capitalizing on widespread anxiety and uncertainty, scammers are luring victims into installing malware on their own computers. For users, the best defense is robust skepticism. Resist the urge to click on links in emails unless you are cert ....
Erich Kron, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
April 10, 2020
People do not want to miss out on the latest guidance.
Attackers are shameless in the tricks they'll use during a time like this. The White House instructions attack relies on the fact that there is published guidance from the White House and the fact that this entire situation has been quickly evolving. People do not want to miss out on the latest guidance. Just like in other social engineering attacks, this one relies on emotions and the fear, uncer ....
Chris Clements, VP,  Cerberus Sentinel
April 10, 2020
Scammers take advantage of any news worthy opportunity they can to hook new victims.
Scammers take advantage of any news worthy opportunity they can to hook new victims. We’ve been seeing a mass “re-branding” of phishing and malware campaigns to COVID-19. The attacks and malware are the same but the email lures are coopting messaging around the pandemic by impersonating well known authorities such as the White House, CDC, and WHO. Now more than ever consumers should utilize ....
Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer,  Cybereason
April 10, 2020
In general, for any business that relies on the digital world, wholly or in part, new security threats are surfacing.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19 we are seeing countless examples of hackers preying on unsuspecting victims. Is there no longer honour amongst thieves? Their behaviour in this time of crisis is despicable and disgusting. Shame on them! In general, for any business that relies on the digital world, wholly or in part, new security threats are surfacing. From reuse of attacks we’ve seen for years, ....
