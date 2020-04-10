Expert Reaction On Phishing Scammers Have Started To Impersonate President Trump And Vice President Mike Pence

According to reports, phishing scammers have started to impersonate President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in emails that distribute malware or perform extortion scams. In phishing emails discovered by email security firm Inky, threat actors try to impersonate the White House who is sending out Coronavirus guidelines on behalf of President Trump.

These emails state they are the latest “Coronavirus Guidelines for America” and prompt the recipient to click on a link to download a document. When the user clicks on the link they will be brought to a web page that impersonates the White house and contains a link to “Download and read the full document”. This link, though, would download a malicious Word document that prompts the user to ‘Enable Editing’ and ‘Enable Content’ to view it. Once a user enables content, malicious macros will launch that install malware onto the recipient’s computer.