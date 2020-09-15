Expert Reaction On Personal Information Of 46,000 Veterans Was Compromised In Data Breach

It has been reported that the Department of Veterans Affairs notified veterans Monday morning of a data breach that resulted in the exposure of 46,000 veterans’ personal information. This breach took place when an unauthorized users tries to access an application within the Financial Service Center (FSC) to steal payment. The techniques used by the attacker are “Social engineering” and “exploiting authentication protocol” in order to gain access to the system. Cybersecurity experts reacted on this news below.