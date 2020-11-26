Expert Reaction On Onfido’s Survey Shows UK Consumers Demanding Better Digital Identity Verification

Global identity verification provider, Onfido today announced the results of its survey “Customer attitudes to digital identity: meet the expectations of tomorrow”. The survey evaluated the online behavior of around 4000 respondents in the UK, US, France, and Germany in August 2020. Onfido’s survey found that UK consumers are more actively using online accounts since COVID lockdowns in March, yet report security and privacy concerns about opening accounts, leading to a high number of abandoned sign-ups and lost revenue opportunities for businesses. Between April and July 2020, 65% of Brits increased how often they access products and services online, with 22% reporting they accessed their online accounts at least 50% more than usual during this time. The increased use of online services has led to several concerns about security and privacy when signing up for new accounts. UK consumers showed concern for how data will be passed on to third parties (53%), the security of the information provided (52%), and asking for too much information (37%).

