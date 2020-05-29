Expert Reaction On NHS ‘Test And Trace’ Data Being Kept For 20 Years

Following the release of the Public Health England privacy notice stating that PII collected by the new NHS Test and Trace initiative will be kept for 20 years.

David Grout, CTO of EMEA,  FireEye
May 29, 2020
People do not have an “absolute right” to object to how their information is used.
The NHS Test and Trace initiative has now been officially launched and with it we got more details of how the system will work, for example what data will be collected and how it will be used. Set up by Public Health England (PHE), it will be able to keep tested persons’ information - full name, date of birth, home postcode and house number, telephone number and email address - for 20 years and ....
Darren Wray, CTO & Co-founder ,  Guardum
May 29, 2020
20 years to keep Personal Information would seem excessive and unnecessary.
20 years to keep Personal Information would seem excessive and unnecessary. I appreciate that the information being collected and processed is being used to help prevent/reduce the instances of COVID-19, but do you really need to keep the person's full name, date of birth, home postcode and house number, telephone number and email address for 20 years to do that? I would certainly argue that after ....
