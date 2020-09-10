Expert Reaction On News Of Russian State Hackers Targeting Biden Campaign

One of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s main election campaign advisory firms has been targeted by suspected Russian state-backed hackers, according to Reuters. Sources said the hacking attempts targeted staff at Washington-based SKDKnickerbocker, a campaign strategy and communications firm working with Biden and other prominent Democrats, over the past two months. Cybersecurity expert reacted on this news.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Niamh Muldoon, Senior Director of Trust and Security, EMEA, OneLogin
September 10, 2020
It is critical that those High Value Targets, governmental institutions and all those involved in electoral campaigns are vigilant - adopting the appropriate measures to avoid being hacked. Most attacks will begin by exploiting the weakest link - the people. Individuals should apply the S-T-O-P principle: (1) Stop- (2) Take a Deep Breath- (3) Opportunity to Think- (4) Put the email into Perspectiv ....It is critical that those High Value Targets, governmental institutions and all those involved in electoral campaigns are vigilant - adopting the appropriate measures to avoid being hacked. Most attacks will begin by exploiting the weakest link - the people. Individuals should apply the S-T-O-P principle: (1) Stop- (2) Take a Deep Breath- (3) Opportunity to Think- (4) Put the email into Perspective and report the phish. Having security awareness training in place will help prepare individuals to instil this mindset. Elections are the foundations of democracy, any interference or even suggestion of an interference, risks jeopardising the legitimacy of the people’s vote.
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist, ESET
September 10, 2020
We are clearly seeing a rise in multiple directional attacks concerning the presidential election, but this is far from surprising. The Biden campaign was able to withstand this particular attack, which suggests they are fully aware of this increased risk and are stepping up their protection. In the run up to the election, the types of attack will vary and will be fired from all directions as cybe ....We are clearly seeing a rise in multiple directional attacks concerning the presidential election, but this is far from surprising. The Biden campaign was able to withstand this particular attack, which suggests they are fully aware of this increased risk and are stepping up their protection. In the run up to the election, the types of attack will vary and will be fired from all directions as cyber criminals look for any possible vulnerability. However, the safest way for these political parties to remain safe is to stay on high alert, monitor every single email entering their inboxes, and verify all links and attachments.
