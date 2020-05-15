Expert Reaction On News: Members of the public are using a bogus version of the UK contact-tracing app

According to the Guardian members of the public have been alerted to a scam in which fraudsters use a bogus version of the UK contact-tracing app being trialed on the Isle of Wight. The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) said it had evidence of a phishing scam that uses a text message to try to fool people into believing they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. The bogus text messages the CTSI has seen appear to have been sent by an official source associated with the app, directing recipients to a website that asks for their personal details. Scammers can then use the information to gain access to bank accounts and commit other forms of identity fraud.