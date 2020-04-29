Expert Reaction On New (ISC)2 Survey Finds Nearly Half Of Cybersecurity Respondents Have Been Reassigned To IT During COVID-19 Pandemic

(ISC)² – the world’s largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today released the findings of a survey in which 256 cybersecurity professionals shared insights into their current work situations during the first several weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the (ISC)2 COVID-19 Cybersecurity Pulse Survey, 81% of respondents, all responsible for securing their organizations’ digital assets, indicated that their job function has changed during the pandemic. 90% indicated they themselves are now working remotely full-time.

“The goal of the survey was to take the pulse of the cybersecurity community as many of their organizations began to shift their employee bases and operations to remote work setups in March and April,” said Wesley Simpson, COO of (ISC)2. “While this was certainly not an in-depth study of the situation, it does provide a current snapshot of the issues and challenges our members may be facing during this unprecedented time. Sharing this information helps our members and other professionals in the field understand the challenges their peers are facing, and hopefully realize they are not alone, even if many of them are feeling isolated as they adjust to working from home.”

The (ISC)2 COVID-19 Cybersecurity Pulse Survey’s findings shed light on the recent adjustments organizations have made to maintain their business operations and the impact on cybersecurity professionals. Findings include: