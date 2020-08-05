Expert Reaction On Mirai Botnet Is Targeting RCE Vulnerability In F5 BIG-IP Software

It has been reported that the Mirai botnet is now trying to exploit a critical RCE bug in F5 BIG-IP software. It scans for exposed BIG-IP boxes and then exploit with malicious payload, The successful exploitation will enable the attacker to ” to create or delete files, disable services, intercept information, run arbitrary system commands and Java code, completely compromise the system, and pursue further targets, such as the internal network” reported by researcher.