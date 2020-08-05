Expert Reaction On Mirai Botnet Is Targeting RCE Vulnerability In F5 BIG-IP Software

It has been reported that the Mirai botnet is now trying to exploit a critical RCE bug in F5 BIG-IP software. It scans for exposed BIG-IP boxes and then exploit with malicious payload, The successful exploitation will enable the attacker to ” to create or delete files, disable services, intercept information, run arbitrary system commands and Java code, completely compromise the system, and pursue further targets, such as the internal network” reported by researcher.
Andrea Carcano, Co-founder and CPO, Nozomi Networks
This way only safe communications would get through to key areas of the control network, blocking DDOS attacks from Botnets from impacting ICS.
As our H1 2020 OT/IoT Security Report states, the organisations behind IoT malware are very quick to capitalise on new remote exploits being available. Since they’ve the infrastructure and code base already available, plugging in a new propagation strategy can be a matter of few hours. This is the main reason why the patching time is very important for defenders, as well as having a more strateg ....As our H1 2020 OT/IoT Security Report states, the organisations behind IoT malware are very quick to capitalise on new remote exploits being available. Since they’ve the infrastructure and code base already available, plugging in a new propagation strategy can be a matter of few hours. This is the main reason why the patching time is very important for defenders, as well as having a more strategic solution in place that provides complete network visibility for instance. One approach to blocking Bots from getting into industrial control systems for critical infrastructure is to leverage network segmentation designed for cybersecurity protection. Specifically, for industrial cybersecurity, following the IEC 62443 network segmentation guidelines which recommends grouping devices with similar security requirements behind a secure conduit like a firewall is the goal. This way only safe communications would get through to key areas of the control network, blocking DDOS attacks from Botnets from impacting ICS.
