Expert Reaction On Microsoft Teams Doubles Down On Security Advice

As reported by TechRadar, Microsoft has laid out plans to make its Teams collaboration software more secure than ever as it deals with the remote working boom. The video conferencing service has seen a huge surge in users in recent weeks as workers around the world are forced to work from home. But with competitors such as Zoom facing heavy criticism for a number of security and privacy failings, Microsoft Teams has now laid out just how it plans to safeguard these vital aspects.
