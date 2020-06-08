Expert Reaction On Malware Campaign Hides In Resumes And Medical Leave Forms

Criminals are using resumes to hide malicious payloads in a business climate that has seen hundreds of thousands of individuals searching for jobs. According to new research, the fake CVs disguise banking trojans and data stealers in macros within Microsoft Excel files. Researchers at Check Point Software say that a new campaign of Zloader malware has been part of an overall doubling of resume-based subterfuge in the last two months. A similar campaign involving the TrickBot loader hides within an attachment labelled as a family leave request within the parameters of the Family and Medical Leave Act.