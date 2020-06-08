Expert Reaction On Malware Campaign Hides In Resumes And Medical Leave Forms

Criminals are using resumes to hide malicious payloads in a business climate that has seen hundreds of thousands of individuals searching for jobs. According to new research, the fake CVs disguise banking trojans and data stealers in macros within Microsoft Excel files. Researchers at Check Point Software say that a new campaign of Zloader malware has been part of an overall doubling of resume-based subterfuge in the last two months. A similar campaign involving the TrickBot loader hides within an attachment labelled as a family leave request within the parameters of the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion,  Pixel Privacy
June 08, 2020
increased employee education about how to safely use email and how to avoid clicking links or opening attachments
Malware campaigns like this one are a constant reminder about the need to keep operating systems, software, and antivirus and anti-malware applications updated on a regular basis. It also points out the need for increased employee education about how to safely use email and how to avoid clicking links or opening attachments from unknown sources. ....
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate,  Comparitech
June 08, 2020
More recent versions of Microsoft Office projects open documents with macros disabled and prompt users to turn them on.
Macro attacks in Microsoft Office documents have been used by hackers for many years to distribute malware. More recent versions of Microsoft Office projects open documents with macros disabled and prompt users to turn them on. I suspect many recipients of these documents agree to allow macros without fully realising what macros are or what danger they present. If you don't need macros, don't turn ....
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
June 08, 2020
technical controls should be put in place, such as isolating those email boxes which receive external resumes
We're seeing criminals use more and more clever techniques to deliver malicious payloads through a variety of phishing attacks leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic. Using resumes or official requests for leave are particularly devious as HR receives many attachments on a daily basis. Security awareness and training can be extremely helpful in assisting staff in identifying where an attachment may be s ....
Jamie Akhtar, CEO and Co-founder,  CyberSmart
June 08, 2020
Cybercrime is often opportunistic.
These kinds of scams are getting increasingly sophisticated in the ways that they masquerade as legitimate sources. Cybercrime is often opportunistic. We've seen criminals taking advantage of all kinds of changes in online behaviour since the start of COVID-19. While anti-phishing software can help stop many of them, others will always get through. The greatest defence when it comes to phishing th ....
