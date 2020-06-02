Expert Reaction On Hackers In £800K Bitcoin Ransom Note To Kent PPE Firm

As reported by the BBC, a gang demanded an £800,000 Bitcoin ransom in a cyber attack on a firm owned by Kent County Council, and leaked its data on the dark web. Kent Commercial Services (KCS) delivers services and supplies to public authorities, including protective equipment during the Covid-19 crisis. No ransom was paid and no personal data relating to taxpayers was stolen,

Stolen data that went on the dark web contained business and corporate information relating to business activities of KCS, based in Aylesford. It took the company over four weeks to get the majority of systems back online with additional security, with remaining systems going live in the next two weeks.