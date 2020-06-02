Expert Reaction On Hackers In £800K Bitcoin Ransom Note To Kent PPE Firm

As reported by the BBC, a gang demanded an £800,000 Bitcoin ransom in a cyber attack on a firm owned by Kent County Council, and leaked its data on the dark web. Kent Commercial Services (KCS) delivers services and supplies to public authorities, including protective equipment during the Covid-19 crisis. No ransom was paid and no personal data relating to taxpayers was stolen,

Stolen data that went on the dark web contained business and corporate information relating to business activities of KCS, based in Aylesford. It took the company over four weeks to get the majority of systems back online with additional security, with remaining systems going live in the next two weeks.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
June 02, 2020
It’s a huge dilemma for anyone once in the situation where the systems are encrypted.
Ransoms should never be paid, but this highlights the length of time organisations take to get back up and running without the proper infrastructure in place. It’s a huge dilemma for anyone once in the situation where the systems are encrypted, and there’s no easy route out. The ransoms are usually eyewatering and even a day without network is painful. Cyber criminals increase the likelihood ....
