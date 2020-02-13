Expert Reaction On Google Nest To Require 2FA

68 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Within a few months, Google Nest users will be required to use two-factor authentication (2FA) to access their devices. Google has promised that the new process will integrate seamlessly into the Nest user experience.

EXPERTS COMMENTS

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article