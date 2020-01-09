Expert Reaction On FBI, Homeland Security Warn Of Iranian Terror And Cyber Threat In New Intelligence Bulletin

It has been reported that the FBI and Department of Homeland Security warned of the terror threats Iran poses to the US in a joint intelligence bulletin sent to law enforcement throughout the country on Wednesday. In the bulletin, which was obtained by CNN, the agencies predicted Iran could take immediate steps to attack the US in cyberspace, and noted that Iran has a history of attempting assassinations and planting operatives in the US to conduct surveillance for terror attacks.

Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer,  Cybereason
January 09, 2020
The latest joint bulletin from the FBI and DHS is not surprising in the least.
Iran, like many nations, is never really at peace in the cybersphere. In peacetime, it seeks to expand the sphere of what it can control or “own,” while adding to the arsenal of delivery mechanisms and payloads. This in itself is not unusual and is a status quo, of sorts, online. However, recent exchanges between the US and Iran have led to an increase in tension and all parties who touch the Middle East to be on heightened alert for the second week in a row. The latest joint bulletin from the FBI and DHS is not surprising in the least. Reading between the lines, all’s quiet on the cyber front. Iran has built a credible cyber capability and has an ecosystem of ideologically aligned smaller players, proxies that act at arm's length and multiple hacking teams and agencies. What’s likely in the short term is defacement, denial-of-service attacks and simple, highly visible exploits. What’s feared in the medium to long term is more thought out attacks or even hybrid attacks if we don’t return soon to the status antebellum, the status before the war. Now is a time not for panic but for checking readiness, for boning up on the tactics, techniques and practices of Iranian actors like APT 33, APT 34, APT 35, APT 39 and more. The possibility of false flag operations copy cats and opportunistic attacks can’t be ruled out either. All’s quiet on the cyber front as we await the next response from Iran.

