Expert Reaction On Estee Lauder Data Exposure

440 million records from the Estee Lauder company were exposed online according to security Researcher Jeremiah Fowler at Security Discovery who found the door wide open on an Internet Facing database.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Robert Capps, VP ,  NuData Security
February 12, 2020
For organizations with an online presence, more technologies are needed to verify legitimate customers from imposters.
With the data stolen, customers are the primary targets for cybercriminals, who will use their information to take over accounts the victims have with other online companies. There is also the risk of impersonation by bad actors who will create new accounts with the victim's information or open up new credit lines. For organizations with an online presence, more technologies are needed to verify
