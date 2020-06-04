Expert Reaction On DopplePaymer Ransomware Infected The Network Of One Of NASA’s IT Contractors

The operators of the DopplePaymer ransomware have congratulated SpaceX and NASA for their first human-operated rocket launch and then immediately announced that they infected the network of one of NASA’s IT contractors. In a blog post published today, the DopplePaymer ransomware gang said it successfully breached the network of Digital Management Inc. (DMI), a Maryland-based company that provides managed IT and cyber-security services on demand. According to the company’s press releases, DMI’s customer list includes several Fortune 100 companies and many government agencies, among them NASA. It is unclear how deep inside DMI’s network the DopplePaymer gang made it during their breach, and how many customer networks they managed to breach.