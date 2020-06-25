Expert Reaction On Current Cyber Security Policies Are Not Fit For Home-Working

New research from Centrify reveals insight into businesses’ preparation, policies and approaches to 100 per cent remote working during the Coronavirus outbreak

Almost half (48 per cent) of business decision makers have admitted that their existing cyber security policies are currently not suitable for maintaining a 100 per cent remote working model. This increased risk has led to nearly two thirds (65 per cent) anticipating an increase in phishing and breach attempts, according to a new survey from Centrify, a leading provider of Identity-Centric privileged access management (PAM) solutions.

The survey, conducted by independent polling provider Censuswide on behalf of Centrify, polled 200 senior decision makers in large-and medium-sized businesses on how they are adapting to the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak.

In response to their own concern, three-quarters (75 per cent) of those surveyed revealed that they have issued formal guidance or training to staff about how to operate securely whilst working from home. Similarly, 50 per cent are planning to hire in new IT staff or security experts to improve security processes.

Furthermore, 59 per cent of business decision makers said that outsourced IT and other third parties are being treated as an equal cyber security concern as 100% remote working employees. This closes an important potential security gap, especially given that IT personnel often have privileged administrative access to infrastructure and other critical resources.