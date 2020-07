Researchers at Agari say that Cosmic Lynx, a new group believed to be from the Russian cybercriminal space, is responsible for more than 200 BEC attacks since July 2019 and shows operational complexity not seen before with other BEC actors. Cosmic Lynx focuses on multinational corporations and tries to score big, asking for large sums (hundreds of thousands or even millions of USD) to be transferred to mule accounts in Hong Kong.