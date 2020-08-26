Expert Reaction On Chinese Smartphone Maker Selling Devices With Malware Pre-installed

Pre-installed malware that signs mobile users up for subscription services without their permission has been discovered on thousands of low-cost smartphones from the Chinese manufacturer Transsion. The discovery was made by Upstream’s anti-fraud platform Secure-D whose researchers conducted a full investigation into the origin of the suspicious transactions detected by its platform. Beginning in March of last year, the firm discovered and blocked an unusually large number of transactions originating from Transsion Tecno W3 handsets in Ethiopia, Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana and South Africa with additional fraudulent mobile transactions detected in another 14 countries.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion,  Pixel Privacy
August 26, 2020
Phone makers such as Transsion, should practice extreme care when selecting third-party SDKs.
Unfortunately, this is not the first time something like this has happened. What's even more unfortunate, this affects the buyers of low-end smartphones in poorer countries, which are those that can least afford it and are likely less tech-savvy. If at all possible, I urge smartphone buyers to restrict their purchases to well-known vendors. Also, users should always immediately install reliable ....
