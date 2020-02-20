Expert Reaction On Chinese Hackers Have Breached Online Betting And Gambling Sites

It has been reported that a group of professional Chinese hackers has been targeting and hacking into companies that run online gambling and online betting websites. According to reports published this week by cyber-security firms Talent-Jump and Trend Micro, hacks have been officially confirmed at gambling companies located in Southeast Asia, while unconfirmed rumors of additional hacks have also come from Europe and the Middle East. Researchers say hackers appear to have stolen company databases and source code, but not money, suggesting the attacks were espionage-focused, rather than cybercrime motivated.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer,  Cybereason
February 20, 2020
Now imagine in China or any country you do “good” work for your government on a government salary.
It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that online gambling and betting sites are targets of hackers. After all, why do people rob banks? Because that's where the money is. Regardless of whether China’s Modus Operandi is to hack gamblers, there are several armies of government and ex-government employees with the ability and the motivation to do so. Attacking gambling sites, especially when r ....
