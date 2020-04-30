Expert Reaction On Chegg Confirms Third Hack In 3 Years

Edtech company Chegg confirmed earlier today that it had suffered its third breach in as many years. The education tech giant, which last year acquired Thinkful for $80 million, said hackers stole 700 current and former employee records, including their names and Social Security numbers.
Scott Gordon, CMO, Pulse Secure
April 30, 2020
Security controls across the edtech supply chain need to adapt to an expanded attack surface.
The education sector is particularly vulnerable during social distancing since they need to adjust operations for over 25 million students across 4,235 higher education institutions in the United States that have been impacted by COVID-19. Security controls across the edtech supply chain need to adapt to an expanded attack surface as institutions will extend e-learning scope options and be targete ....The education sector is particularly vulnerable during social distancing since they need to adjust operations for over 25 million students across 4,235 higher education institutions in the United States that have been impacted by COVID-19. Security controls across the edtech supply chain need to adapt to an expanded attack surface as institutions will extend e-learning scope options and be targeted. This also applies to their edtech suppliers, like Chegg, that will face similar threats. As edtech companies expand their business through acquisition, like the consolidation occurring in the healthcare industry, they must be more vigilant on security posture assessment, on Zero Trust policies adherence and on data protection obligations.
