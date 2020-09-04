Expert Reaction On Apple Approves OSX.Shlayer Malware

Following this week’s news, that Apple accidentally approved one of the most popular Mac malware threats, OSX.Shlayer, as part of its security notarisation process, please see below for a comment from cybersecurity expert, Kaspersky.

Anton V. Ivanov, Security Expert ,  Kaspersky
September 04, 2020
Fake Adobe Flash updates are a common way to distribute the malware.
According to our telemetry, Shlayer is the most widespread macOS threat of 2019 – last year we prevented attacks carried out by Shlayer on at least one in every 10th device using Kaspersky Solutions for Mac. It is important to note that while Shlayer is a Trojan, which specializes in the installation of adware, it is possible to use the malware for many other purposes. Shlayer is notorious fo ....
