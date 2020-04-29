Expert Reaction On Android FBI Spoof Ransomware

A new ransomware has been circulating that spoofs the FBI to lend an air of legitimacy to the ransom demand, according to a blog post from CheckPoint. This malware was originally seen back in September 2018, and acts as a dropper to spread malware and take control of Android devices. After successfully infecting an Android device, the ransomware encrypts files and then displays a ransom note in a browser window, claiming to be an official message from the FBI that accuses the victim of owing and storing pornography.